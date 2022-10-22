Diwali brings back the perfect opportunity to grab new clothes, put on adornments and become festive-ready! Diwali 2022 falls on October 24, Monday, and there's not much time left for you to choose the absolute pick for the festive season! But we've got your back as we present Diwali 2022 outfit ideas that can help you better understand what to wear on Deepavali! These ethnic looks by the B-town actresses will surely guide you to ditch the classics and go trendy this Diwali. From Sharara sets to six yards of elegance, get a list of traditional attires that inspire looks for the celebratory occasion.

Mouni Roy in Grey Gotapatti Suit

This stunning outfit featured with gold and silver Gotapatti work can be the perfect pick for Diwali. The elegant kurta styled with matching straight-cut Palazzo is all things beauty! Diwali 2022: Hina Khan Gives Festive Fashion Inspiration in Yellow Ethnic Ensemble and Pearl Neckpiece (View Pics)

Janhvi Kapoor in Blue Printed Co-ord Set

Festive glam on point! The actress gives major festive cues in the breezy outfit that came from the racks of Anita Dongre. The dramatic blouse that goes ethnically well with high-waisted matching trousers and cape radiates ultimate Diwali vibes!

Ananya Panday in Floral Lehenga

The bespoke floral lehenga is sure to turn heads as you step out with all the glam this Diwali. The multi-hued choli set with the heavy A-line ghera can be made into an absolute festive fit when paired with oxidised jhumkas and subtle makeup.

Kiara Advani in Yellow Sharara Set and Embellished Jacket

This embellished outfit can help you ace the maximalist style like anything if you're looking to stun at a big Diwali party. Let your embroidered ensemble scream BEAUTY by complementing it with minimal jewels and soft makeup.

Rakul Preet Singh in Mint Green Saree

How can we talk of Diwali fashion without mentioning anything about the saree? Channel your festive look by keeping it desi and stylish, just like the gorgeous actress. The big jhumkas and golden clutch round off the brocade silk saree perfectly.

It's never too late to master the fashion game when you can steal ethnic looks from the festive wardrobe of these Bollywood actresses! We hope you get the perfect Diwali look that you desire! Happy Diwali in advance!

