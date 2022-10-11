Diwali is just around the corner and so Hina Khan is here to your rescue. As the TV star recently dropped a few mesmerising pics of herself decked up in yellow ethnic ensemble which you can opt for this festive season. If your wardrobe needs a fix, Hina's cropped blouse with dhoti-styled skirt is perfect. Not to miss her pearl neckpiece. Hina Khan Gives Major Festive Fashion Inspiration in Blue Printed Kurti and Dramatic Kohl Eyes (View Instagram Reel).

Hina Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

