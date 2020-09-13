Riverdale's Betty Cooper aka Lili Reinhart celebrates her birthday today and we wish her a great day and year ahead. A teenage sensation, Lili rose to fame post her stint in the CW series and has become a fashionista on a roll ever since. With her millennial fashion sense and a penchant to nail anything that she sets her eyes on, Lili has also become a name we personally look forward to. A red carpet stunner who believes in putting her best fashion foot forward, she's a perfect muse any designer can ask for. Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart Comes Out as a ‘Proud Bisexual Woman' in A Post Supporting the #BlackLivesMatter Movement.

Lili's fashion attempts have always been gorgeous. From her Met Gala appearances where she prefers being funky over everything else to Vanity Fair Afterparty, where she struts in style like no one's watching, the Chemical Hearts actress is in love with the very idea of fashion. She relishes her flowy gowns as much as she enjoys her cutesy dresses and adorable moments in it. With her tall and lean frame, Lili can nail any damn silhouette that you decide to present her with. She's always eager to make heads turn and her style statements give her enough opportunities and instances to do it alright. She's a millennial with a strong sense of style and her red carpet avatars are always a delight to all her fans. Lili Reinhart on Battling Anxiety Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says ‘I Get Myself Hyped Up About Very Dumb Things’.

As this much-talented actress gets ready to celebrate her big day, we take a look at some of her most stunning and ravishing fashion attempts. You can join us in admiring her.

In Carolina Herrera

In Khyeli Couture

In Marc Jacobs

In Miu Miu

In Oscar de la Renta

In Rodarte

In Yanina Couture

Lili's effortless fashion needs a special round of applause. She never tries hard to make an impression and believes in the power of simplicity. While her outings can be bold, even risque at times but they are always easy on your eyes and are well-defined. She likes her outfit to do all the talking and that chirpy persona of hers perfectly accentuates the aesthetics of her #ootn. Her choices are modish, often trendy but never dull or boring.

On this special day, we wish her all the love and happiness in the world. Happy Birthday, Lili. Keep slaying.

