He has been attributed with quite a few virtues - a Demi-God, Prince Of Telugu cinema and a Tollywood star but Mahesh Babu transcends it all with rare humility and wisdom. Defining the boy-next-door vibe to the hilt, Mahesh Babu is famed for being a family man - a devoted husband to actress-turned-manager Namrata Shirodkar, a doting father to Gautham and Sitara. Mahesh Babu transitioned from being a child star to an undisputed romantic lead, seemingly unperturbed all whilst balancing glorious successes and bitter failures with a signature nonchalance. On the fashion front, Mahesh Babu spins a strong on-screen demeanour that is accentuated by the befitting costumes. Namrata Shirodkar works closely with stylists to chalk looks that suit Mahesh's style. Off-screen, Mahesh Babu's personal sense of style can be summed up in three vibes - classy, comfortable and unassuming. Mahesh's normcore choices reflect his taste for checkered shirts, comfort fit denim and occasionally solid-hued tees. A formulaic style that allows him to blend in rather than standing out, an extension of these down-to-earth style play is his menswear brand, The Humble Co, on fashion marketplace Myntra. The affordable and casual wear brand features sweatshirts, hoodies, shirts, T-shirts and bottom wear including a movie-inspired collection from the Tollywood actor’s recent film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Mahesh Babu turns a year older today, but we can swear that he doesn't look a day older than 25. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of his lucid styles endorsing his brand. Here's a closer look.

A white tee, faded blue denim and white kicks with a signature vanity of a well-trimmed haircut and a clean-shaven look completed his look.

A casual suave look featured an olive-brown checkered shirt with denim and white kicks.

A grey-toned casual tee was layered with a denim shirt and denim.

A brown-grey shirt with black pants greets us in this look.

Another checkered shirt with faded denim and a stubble greets us in this picture.

Basic, functional and balanced, Mahesh Babu strikes a chord from the word go with his unpretentious appeal. Here's wishing Mahesh Babu a fabulous birthday and continued fashion humility for the future!

