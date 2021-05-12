Maisie Williams looked literally like Daenerys Targaryen and not Arya Stark on BRITs red carpet. Giving fans the oh-la-la feel, the actress was seen looking badass in an altogether different look. While Williams's fashion sense has always been amazeballs, this time her overall makeover stole the thunder at the awards night. The Game of Thrones star looked stunning in her new hair transformation and bleached eyebrows. She almost looked punk and we loved it. Brit Awards 2021 Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Receive Top Honours; Check Out the Complete Winners’ List.

However, not just us, even the internet cannot get enough of her fresh look. That's not it, as a few are also seeing Maisie and Taylor Swift as the new BFF in the town. Coming back to William's makeover, it is mostly for her FX's upcoming limited series centered around the Sex Pistols. Here, check out how Twitterverse reacted to Maisie's edgy stint on the red carpet. Game Of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Talks About Dealing With Arya Stark's Fame and How it Affected Her Mental Health.

Move over Sophie it’s Taylor and Maisie now🥰 — rcr (@rbrecto) May 11, 2021

Maisie at the #BRITs 2017 & 2021 🤍 pic.twitter.com/HPUKp0lV74 — ange #1 gleggie stan (@maggiestxrk) May 11, 2021

Talking about her full getup, the actress was seen wearing a black and white two-piece. With her tresses tied, subtle makeup, she went the sans accessory way. So, what's your take on Maisie's new avatar? We are sure it's definitely a yay. Tell us your opinion in the comment box below. Stay tuned!

