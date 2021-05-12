The Brit Awards ceremony took place as a live event with 4,000 guests at London's O2 Field on May 11. A pool of artists came down looking their best for the award night. The award night saw many big wins for our favourite singers, and some really amazing speeches as well. The awards ceremony was hosted by popular comedian y Jack Whitehall with artists like Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift among others in attendance. Brit Awards 2021 To Be Held As Live Event With 4,000 Guests; Social Distancing and Masks Not Needed.
Taylor Swift created history once again and became the first female artist to receive a Global Icon Award. Harry Styles took home the Single of the Year honour for his very popular song Watermelon Sugar. The Album of the Year honour was bagged by Dua Lipa. Olivia Rodrigo and Lipa completely stole the show with their performance as well.
Billie Eilish and The Weeknd were awarded the International Solo Artists trophy. Olivia Rodrigo also made headlines as her goofy pictures with Taylor went viral on the internet. Check out the complete winner's list below:
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa WINNER
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus WINNER
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix WINNER
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Act
Arlo Parks WINNER
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Single of the Year
220 Kid with Gracey – Don't Need Love
Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar WINNER
Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain't It Different
Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter
Regard and Raye – Secrets
S1mba feat DTG – Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don't Rush
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia WINNER
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish WINNER
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd WINNER
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim WINNER
Run the Jewels
Rising Star
Griff WINNER
The awards were organized by the BPI - the UK record labels' association that promotes British music. Geoff Taylor, chief executive of BPI & Brit Awards, had earlier said: "This year's Brit Awards with Mastercard is one of the most significant in the show's history." Billie Eilish Breaks Down After Winning the Best International Female Artist at the BRIT Awards 2020.
"Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed. We're buzzing about the show and working closely with government, the O2 and all our partners to ensure all safety measures and guidelines are adhered to," Taylor added.
