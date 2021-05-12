The Brit Awards ceremony took place as a live event with 4,000 guests at London's O2 Field on May 11. A pool of artists came down looking their best for the award night. The award night saw many big wins for our favourite singers, and some really amazing speeches as well. The awards ceremony was hosted by popular comedian y Jack Whitehall with artists like Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift among others in attendance. Brit Awards 2021 To Be Held As Live Event With 4,000 Guests; Social Distancing and Masks Not Needed.

Taylor Swift created history once again and became the first female artist to receive a Global Icon Award. Harry Styles took home the Single of the Year honour for his very popular song Watermelon Sugar. The Album of the Year honour was bagged by Dua Lipa. Olivia Rodrigo and Lipa completely stole the show with their performance as well.

Billie Eilish and The Weeknd were awarded the International Solo Artists trophy. Olivia Rodrigo also made headlines as her goofy pictures with Taylor went viral on the internet. Check out the complete winner's list below:

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa WINNER

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus WINNER

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix WINNER

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Act

Arlo Parks WINNER

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Single of the Year

220 Kid with Gracey – Don't Need Love

Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar WINNER

Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain't It Different

Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1mba feat DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don't Rush

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia WINNER

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish WINNER

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd WINNER

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim WINNER

Run the Jewels

Rising Star

Griff WINNER

The awards were organized by the BPI - the UK record labels' association that promotes British music. Geoff Taylor, chief executive of BPI & Brit Awards, had earlier said: "This year's Brit Awards with Mastercard is one of the most significant in the show's history." Billie Eilish Breaks Down After Winning the Best International Female Artist at the BRIT Awards 2020.

"Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed. We're buzzing about the show and working closely with government, the O2 and all our partners to ensure all safety measures and guidelines are adhered to," Taylor added.

