DAMN! Malaika Arora Drapes A Sexy Fashion Forward Six-Yard For Armaan Jain’s Wedding Reception and It’s Literally Wow (View Pics)

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora has a personality like none in the business. Be it gym looks or her extravagant red carpet shenanigans, the diva has time and again proven that she cannot go wrong in the style department. A supermodel, actor, Vj and currently a judge on MTV's hit show Supermodel of the Year, there's nothing which this girl cannot do. Recently, the actress attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception and boy she looked alluring from tip to toe. The best part about her outfit was that it clearly stood out from the crowd. Malaika Arora Makes a Case for Cropped Sweatshirt and Flared Denim Fabulously!

For the Punjabi wedding, Arora served red glamour by opting for a six-yard. From the house of Amit Aggarwal, the babe's saree was a modern take on the desi couture and we really loved every bit of it. From the glossy finish to the thigh-high slit of the attire, it surely screamed OTT and how. But one thing which we liked the most about Malaika's saree was her cleavage flashing blouse. Yep, that blouse is another level and trust the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl to carry it with panache. Further, a sleek hairdo and subtle makeup is how she rounded her look. Malaika Arora, the Glam Goddess in Black Is Staggeringly SEXY!

Have A Look At Malaika's Picture Below:

Here's One More:

Must say, Malaika's fashion has always been on point and we want to laud her stylist for the same. She is 45 plus and we bet no one is as fit as her in the B-town. Coming back to her structured saree from the wedding reception, we adore how it looks like a futuristic garment to drape. Keep rocking the fashion charts like this Malla. Stay tuned!