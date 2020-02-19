Malaika Arora Takes the Neon Trend to Another Level With Her Stunning Look in This Asymmetrical Gown (View Pics)

Malaika Arora in a Neon gown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora never fails to impress us with her style. Be it red carpet events, her gym outings or even her looks on reality shows, Arora is always seen sporting trendy stuff and hence we dig her Instagram posts given that she's always giving everyone some serious fashion goals. We recently saw her looking stunning in a snake inspired gown by Toni Maticevski and now she's here again to serve us another hot look. This time, Malaika is seen embracing the neon trend and we have to say, no one pulled it off better than her. Arora recently shared pictures on her Instagram where she is seen sporting a neon green gown by Amit Aggarwal. Malaika Arora Makes a Case for Cropped Sweatshirt and Flared Denim Fabulously!

Styled by Maneka Harisinghan, the asymmetrical dress with exaggerated puff sleeves is a total stunner and what we love even more is her neon green pumps that match with it. The side-swept wavy hair also go amazingly well with this look and all we can say is, it's gets a total thumbs up from us. As for Malaika's make-up, she is seen sporting the smoky eye look and we have to say it goes perfectly well with this outfit. Malaika Arora Is Alluring AF in a Snake Inspired Occurring Gown!

Check Out Malaika Arora's Neon Look Here:

Here's Another Picture of Malaika Arora's Look:

Malaika is one of the judges on MTV's Supermodel of the Year and makes sure to look her best on every episode. She has been posting her stunning looks from the show on Instagram recently and we have to say it's only getting hotter and hotter. What do you think of Malaika's neon look, tell us what you think about it in comments below.