Women love jewellery, right? Gold, diamond or platinum doesn't matter as long as it's chunky enough. And if you are a true jewellery lover then you must check out these stunning neckpieces worn by Malaika Arora. They could be a part of her endorsement deals but the lady sure has the ability to make these statement pieces look even more appealing. One look at Mala's Instagram account and you will come across a few designs that look stunning beyond words. Malaika Arora Birthday: A Look at Some Of Her Finest and Our Favourite Fashion Appearances.

From a medley of polki, diamonds, rubies and emeralds to an exquisitely handcrafted diamond necklace, Malaika Arora's Instagram account is the best place to check out the hottest jewellery trends in the fashion world. They could be a bit heavy on your pockets but if you are truly looking out for some exotic pieces, then this is the place where you need to be. Malaika's previous endorsement deal with a jewellery brand has helped us gain insight into what's in trend these days and if you are a bride looking for the right statement pieces for your trousseau, then these designs will definitely win your heart. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better? (Vote Now).

To further elaborate on this pretty stuff, check out her pictures below.

Emeralds and Diamonds for Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanna Jewellers (@khannajewellerskj)

Love for Chokers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

A Classic Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

For Those Who Love Traditional Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

For Your Reception Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanna Jewellers (@khannajewellerskj)

Statement Necklace for Your D-Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanna Jewellers (@khannajewellerskj)

For Pearl Lovers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanna Jewellers (@khannajewellerskj)

While these necklaces will definitely burn a hole in your pocket, we bet it would be worth it!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).