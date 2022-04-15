Mandira Bedi is a supreme talent, who can actually do anything and everything. Over the years, she has evolved for good and is a modern woman who has inspired many minds. Right from being an actress, fashion designer to Television presenter, she has always worn multiple titles with equal panache. Not just this, she’s also fab when it comes to fashion. As a scroll through her Instagram feed and it’s LIT. However, when Mandira dons a saree and poses for the lenses it’s beyond words. While she looks stunning in whatever she wears, it’s six-yard that suits her the most, we feel. Mandira Bedi Dances Her Heart Out For The First Time In A Long While At Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar’s Wedding Festivities (Watch Video).

Be it printed, silk or something basic, her wardrobe has many saree options to choose from. Also, the way she accessories her saree is something to bookmark. All in all, Bedi and her saree love seems inseparable. And as she celebrates her birthday today (April 15), we highlight some of her best style moments in six-yard that are damn good. So, let’s get started! Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif And Others Pose With The Newlyweds; Check Out Unseen Pics Of The Couple.

Chic in Silk!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Stunning is the Word!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Black + Gold = Perfect Combo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Poser She!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

In Striking Pink!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Subtle Yet Impactful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

The Polka-Dot Saree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

That’s it guys! These pictures of MB prove that she can rock any kind of saree with quite an ease. So, tell us which six-yard from the above ones happens to be your fave? Happy birthday, Mandira Bedi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2022 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).