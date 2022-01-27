Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot as per Kerala Hindu traditions in Goa today. It was a fun-filled, intimate affair that took place in the presence of the couple’s family and close friends. Pictures of team bride with the newlyweds have surfaced online and these unseen pictures of the bride and groom with Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and others are a must see.

Team Bride With The Newlyweds

Mandira Bedi With Mr And Mrs Nambiar

The Gorgeous Bride

