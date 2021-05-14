Manushi Chhillar celebrates her birthday on May 14 and while the former Miss World is still waiting for her big Bollywood debut, we have other reasons to admire her. Manushi was a medical student when she entered the beauty pageant and won the Miss World title for India. And since her big win, the girl has sashayed in style on numerous occasions while also gracing beauty magazines for their couple of editions. Manushi, despite having a non-filmy background has quite a fine taste in fashion and we often find ourselves marvelling at her choices. Prithviraj Actress Manushi Chillar Feels Her Debut Will Be Similar to Deepika Padukone’s Diwali Release Om Shanti Om.

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Manushi has the right frame to nail all the different types of silhouettes. She has previously donned some amazing designs by Sabyasachi and Falguni & Shane Peacock and they all have struck a chord with us. Right from her ethereal appearances to her pictures in beachwear, Manushi has proven to be a fashion maverick who never restricts her options. Her choices have been exuberant at times and royal at others. And it's time we recall a few of her outings. From Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chillar to Rashmika Mandanna, Take a Look at Bollywood Debutants of 2021.

As Manushi gets ready to celebrate her big day today, here's taking a look at some of her best red carpet outings.

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Elisabetta Franchi

In Jade By Monica & Karishma

In Dolly J

In Sharnita Nandwana

In Garimon Roferos

In Picchika

Manushi's Bollywood debut will be Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was earlier scheduled to be a Diwali release in 2021 but going by the current coronavirus scenario in the country, chances for the same are looking very bleak. It's a rather achievement for her to bag a period drama as her debut project and we bet the girl is excited and thrilled about it.

While we are looking forward to seeing her acting endeavour, let's continue hailing her for being the fashionista that she is. Happy Birthday, Manushi!

