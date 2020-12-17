Actress Manushi Chhillar is all about hotness these days. Well, while she is hot in general and has a smokin hawt body always, she is sunning it in the Maldives these days. The lady, just like a lot of celebs, took off to the vacation destination to enjoy some surf and sand. She also pulled out the stops and donned some bikinis that we want to get our hands on ASAP. Manushi Chhillar’s Latest Photo-Shoot in Backless Black Dress Is Smoking Hot – View Pics.

The lady posed for photographs in a deep blue bikini and looked a million bucks. As per the bikini brand's page, Manushi's blue purchase is a sustainable azules swimsuit and looks gorgeous. Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar Begins Shooting for a Song from the Period Drama (View Pic).

Check It Out Below:

On the work front, Manushi has bagged Akhay Kumar's next film Prithviraj and will be seen as the leading lady in the movie. In fact, she even began shooting for the film and started with a song back in January, before the lockdown commenced.

