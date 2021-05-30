Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cousin, Meera Chopra issued a statement on Instagram after she was alleged for disguising her identity as a frontline worker and getting the COVID-19 jab. The actress has denied allegations of using unfair means to procure the vaccine. She mentioned, "The ID that has been floating on social media is not mine. I was asked for my aadhaar card for the registration and that’s the only ID I gave."

Read Full Statement Below:

My statement on the articles that has been coming out fr my vaccine shot!! pic.twitter.com/wDE70YHsMo — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 30, 2021

