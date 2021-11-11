Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is back to making jaw-dropping red carpet appearances since stepping down from royal duties the previous year. The 40-year-old American actress who is currently living with her husband and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry in the United States, attended the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala at NYC's Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum. The royal couple was present to honour the veterans, and it also provided Meghan and Harry all the limelight to shine. Meghan Markle Picks Chic Valentino Mini Dress for Global Citizen Live Concert, Poses Gleefully With Prince Harry by Her Side (View Pics).

Meghan put her best fashion foot forward in a scarlet red gown by Carolina Herrera featuring a plunging neckline and flowing train, which she paired with burgundy satin pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti. The Duchess went for an elegant top knot bun, and signature smoky eyes and highlighted cheeks.

As for the Duke of Sussex, he looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. The pair had pinned poppy flowers to their outfits as a mark to honour Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom on November 11.

Carolina Herrera has claimed her dress. She owns it. She’s proud #MeghanMarkle is rocking her dress! pic.twitter.com/rk5zgWC3LX — Efuru (@realfranzprusse) November 11, 2021

meghan markle knows her power pic.twitter.com/hDEJw3vjdT — meredith (@fallonsliam) November 11, 2021

Both Meghan and Harry are occupied in the States doing their bit to bring a healthy change in the world. From attending Global Citizen Live Concert and calling for equal global vaccine distribution or visiting the United Nations to discuss issues such a tackling hunger and poverty, achieving gender equality and combating climate change, they are doing it all. The Duchess had lately also appeared on the New York Times' Dealbook Online Summit to discuss the importance of paid parental leave for all and economic equity for women.

