Remembrance Day, which is also called Armistice Day, is a memorial day that is observed across Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. The commemoration of Remembrance Day has also extended to other countries beyond the commonwealth. The traditions of Remembrance Day celebration or Armistice Day are very similar to that of Veterans Day in the United States.

As we celebrate Remembrance Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including how to celebrate this day and the history of Armistice Day.

Remembrance Day 2025 Date, History, significance

Remembrance Day 2025 will be marked on November 11. While the first world war formally ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on 28 June 1919, the essence of Remembrance Day evolved from the celebration of Armistice Day, which followed the day after King George V hosting a Banquet in Honour of the President of the French Republic on November 10, 1919. The celebration of Remembrance Day or Armistice Day was initiated on the grounds of Buckingham Palace. Remembrance Day Messages: Share Quotes, Poppy Day Images and HD Wallpapers With Your Loved Ones on This Day.

How To Celebrate Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day celebrations are marked by honouring and remembering those who laid their lives during the First World War. While there are various events and observances that could help people to do that, a common observance has always been the observance of a dedicated 2-minute silence in respect and mourning of those who were lost. The common British, Canadian, South African, and ANZAC tradition includes a one or two-minute silence at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month (11:00 am, 11 November).

In addition to this observance, the celebration also involves a stylised night vigil that is marked across the Commonwealth. It is interesting to note that during the second World War, the observance or Armistice Day was renamed as Remembrance Day, as it was more similar to the United States celebration of Veterans Day and was dedicated to honour all the veterans who lay their lives to protect their country and stand up for what is right.

