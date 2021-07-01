The girl with a spunk and sinful curls to boot, Mithila Palkar is back at doing what she does the best - channel that signature cute girl-next-door vibe to the fullest! This time, for an ad-shoot, styled by her go-to fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal; Mithila spinned a high street style sporty chic mood. An H&M top paired off with a mini skirt was complimented with blue tie up sneakers, a high ponytail and subtle makeup. A playful vibe, done minimally, it was a perfect weekend look to flaunt. Our #GirlCrush, Mithila is affable and modest and all through the lockdown, she kept us hooked to her gram shenanigans with her dancing, saree draping and throwback posts.

From working in a theatre company to breaking a leg with a web series, Mithila earned her big break in Karwaan (2018) sharing screen space with the late Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan. Here's a closer at Mithila's style. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar - Sporty Chic!

An H&M top with a mini skirt was teamed with dainty earrings, a high ponytail and subtle glam with sporty kicks. Mithila Palkar Drips Six Yards of Sensuality in This Throwback Backless Blouse and Pretty Pink Saree Vibe!

Mithila Palkar in H&M (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2021 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).