Fashion is tricky especially for those who have a similar taste in it. Like Yuvika Chaudhary and Mouni Roy who ended up wearing the same outfit for a casual day appearance. There have been umpteen instances when our beloved tinsel town ladies have decided to step out wearing the same outfit. Even Beyonce, once wore an outfit that was earlier adorned by Deepika Padukone so hey, picking the same outfits is the new fashion, we can say. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in her Black Corset Dress?

Coming back to Mouni and Yuvika, the latter recently shared pictures in her cute red, pink and white floral printed mini dress and we were certainly impressed by it. She kept her styling simple and posed for some happy pictures in her cute day outfit. A delicate hairband elevated her look further.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Mouni Roy

Yuvika Chaudhary and Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

But Yuvika's print reminded us of Mouni Roy's earlier appearance when she had stepped out in the city wearing the same outfit albeit with a minor change. Mouni had a tie-up effect near her chest and and a delicate ruffled layer just abover her hemline. While the designs varied, the floral print was very same. She paired her look with big sunglasses and curly hair that went well with her outfit. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Nora Fatehi, Whose Version of Alex Perry Dress Gets Your Vote?

Ask us to choose between these ladies and we won't have an answer. But what about y'all? Do you think Mouni nailed it better than Yuvika or is it the other way around? Let us know by tweeting your answer or by simply choosing the option from the box below.

Mouni Roy or Yuvika Chaudhary, Who Looked Cuter? Mouni Roy Yuvika Chaudhary

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2021 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).