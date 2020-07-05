Mrunal Thakur's resume is diverse and versatile, to say the least. An exceptional talent, Mrunal is all about experimenting with platforms, as the leading travel magazine Travel + Leisure attributes her to be! With films like Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, web-series of Baahubali: Before the Beginning with television show Kumkum Bhagya to her credit, Mrunal Thakur is definitely a delight to reckon with. Allowing us a peek into her childhood travel memories, favourite vacations and more, Mrunal revisits Jaipur's Samode Palace. She brings along a brilliant fashion game with an equally stunning beauty game as she scours the locales of

The photoshoot has been styled by and lensed by Adam Siana. Here is a closer look at the before-lockdown shot series of images.

Mrunal Thakur - Travel Chic

The cover features Mrunal wearing a bright red flowy dress with a thigh-high slit and a deep plunge. Black heels, bold red lips and sleek hair completed her look.

Mrunal wears a printed co-ord set from Global Desi, sunnies and subtle glam with wavy hair.

Mrunal greets us in a pleated voluminous pink maxi dress by Zwaan was teamed with wavy hair.

A yellow one-shoulder printed jumpsuit with juttis greets us in this picture.

On the professional front, Mrunal was last seen in Karan Johar's segment of Ghost Stories, Netflix's anthology horror film. She will be seen in Jersey, a sports drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and adapted from his 2019 Telugu-language film with Shahid Kapoor as a cricketer. She will also be seen in Toofan, a sports film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and starring Farhan Akhtar as a national-level boxer, along with Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar and in Aankh Micholi, a comedy directed by Umesh Shukla with Abhimanyu Dassani revolving around a family of misfits.

