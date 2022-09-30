For Navratri 2022, grey is the colour that you will wear on day six. It all started with white, red, royal blue, yellow, green and finally grey. The shade of grey is made by mixing black and white together, hence the colour usually has negative connotations. Grey is often considered a dull colour but it's actually an earthy shade and that makes it even more beautiful. The colour also represents balance and neutrality. The shade is tricky but can be nailed if styled right. Navratri 2022 Celebration at Kamakhya Devi Temple: Devotees Offer Prayer To Observe the 9-Day Festival At The Most Revered Temple in Guwahati.

Navratri as a festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the mighty demon, Mahishasura. It's a nine-day-long festival and is celebrated prominently in Eastern and Western India. Ladies deck up in style on these nine days and wear traditional attires to bring in the festive spirit. Typically, lehenga cholis are preferred for dandiya and Garba nights but those who don't like wearing these designs can settle for something as simple as an ethnic suit or Anarkali. But if you need any help in picking the right grey outfit, we are here to present some of our favourite looks. So go ahead and have a look at those. Navratri 2022: History, Significance, Timeline and Everything You Need to Know About This 9-Day Festival.

Mouni Roy's Sequinned Saree

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria's Simple Kaftan

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Lace Saree

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari's Traditional Anarkali

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit's Stunning Saree

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Navratri!

