Television actress Nia Sharma has always been very real on social media. Her Instagram posts are full of positivity and appreciation for oneself. The actress' pictures go viral in no time and her latest post is receiving the same amount of love from her fans. The Naagin actress shared a picture from her vacation that is all about body positivity. Nia Sharma Clarifies Not Doing Bigg Boss 14, Says, 'Can’t Opt Out of Something That We Were Not a Part Of In the First Place'.

The actress posted a picture wearing a bikini where you can see her back. While the picture is hot enough to raise the temperatures, it was the caption that touched our hearts. She was celebrating her flaws with the picture and encouraged everyone to love themselves.

Take A Look At Her Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Earlier, Nia Sharma posted a picture with her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey to tease the audience and raise the excitement for its second season. Nia posted a string of sizzling photos with Ravi Dubey as she did a hot photoshoot by the beach. While Nia donned a black bikini, Ravi was seen bare-chested in these pictures. The pictures went viral in no time and the audience flooded Nia's comments section with an appreciation for her and Ravi. Nia Sharma Presented a Penis Cake for Her 30th Birthday and the NSFW Video of the BIG Bash Is Going Viral! Fans Come up with Funny Reactions.

Talking more about Jamai Raja 2.0, just like the first season, the audience will get to see a new revenge story. Aarambh Singh, who directed the first season, will be donning the hat of the director for the second one as well. The upcoming show is said to take the drama series up by a few notches and the audience cannot wait to see the pair on the screen again.

