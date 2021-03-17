Television actress Nia Sharma's latest picture oozes oomph as she poses for the camera flaunting her tiny waist. Nia posted a picture on Instagram where she is dressed in an all-white ensemble. She sports a tie-back crop top paired with low waist jeans. To complete her look, Nia wears a chunky cross necklace, a silver belly-button ring and completes her look with bold red lips. Gale Lagana Hai: Neha Kakkar Teases Nia Sharma and Shivin Narang’s Cute Chemistry in This First Poster of the Song!

"Should you wish to leave your precious comments," she wrote. Nia rose to fame with shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma’s 2021 Plans Unfold in Her New Home, Actress Shares a Stunning View From Her Balcony!

Currently, she stars in season two of the web-series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

