Popular singer and our very own National Jiju, Nick Jonas is a September baby and celebrates his birthday on September 16. While we know him as a singer and songwriter, Jonas is also a well-established actor having acted in popular movies in Jumanji. While we love him for his singing skills, we have also grown fond of his personal wardrobe that's equal parts dapper and charming. Jonas became a prominent name in India when he married Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and we can't stop rooting for this couple ever since they are together. Nick Jonas Posts Mushy Picture With His ‘Lady in Red’ Priyanka Chopra and It Is Too Hot To Handle!

Nick's eccentric looks are often the highlights of events and ceremonies. He loves his bright suits and printed shirts and is a red carpet pro, much like his wife. They compliment each other really well and it's very rare that he would disappoint with his fashion statement. From an all-green funky look to something as formal as a black tuxedo, Jonas knows how to present himself for different occasions and has his wardrobe sorted for various events. For someone who is as stylish as his wife, Nick's quirky looks are never far behind Priyanka's. Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted Spending Time At A Beach In California, Couple’s Pics Go Viral.

To elaborate on his red carpet appearances further here's recalling some of his best ones!

This One's Too Cute To Handle

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Man in Black

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Grey' Man

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Go Green!

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Daddy!

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Cool in Blue

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper and How!

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Nick Jonas!

