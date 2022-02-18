Nicole Kidman is making headlines and for all the good reasons. The Bombshell actress joined other Hollywood biggies like Penelope Cruz, Idris Elba and Andrew Garfield for Vanity Fair's 28th Annual Hollywood issue and it's her magazine cover that's making all the loud noise. Now, usually, Nicole is extremely poised and graceful when it comes to her fashion appearances. She's loyal to her evening gowns and midi dresses that she carries with much aplomb. However, when Kidman picks a schoolgirl outfit for her new photoshoot, that's when she raises some eyebrows (in admiration). Nicole Kidman Birthday: From Moulin Rouge to Undoing, Naming Her Best Performances (Watch Videos).

Nicole's team of stylists suggested a two-piece black and white schoolgirl outfit by Miu Miu for her cover shoot. Now, we would have loved to be a fly on the wall and hear their conversation on why they chose this particular outfit for her or to understand their thought process really. But since that isn't an option anymore, we will humbly take a step back and admire the Goddess that she is. Flaunting her lean legs and that perfectly toned body with six-pack abs, Kidman is definitely giving these new models a run for their money. Golden Globes 2022: Nicole Kidman Wins Best Actress in Motion Picture or Drama for Her Role in Being the Ricardos.

Nicole Kidman For Vanity Fair's 28th Annual Hollywood Issue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen.gr (@queengr)

Now, while we are praising the Oscar-nominee, there's a section that's arguing if Nicole is so fit in the first place or if she has been photoshopped. Well, we aren't doubting her a bit. For us, she's exuding all the right vibes and it was a welcoming change to witness. In fact, we'd like to see more of her dropping such sultry pictures in the future. Way to go, Nicole!

