American actor Nicole Kidman has just won a Golden Globe for her powerful portrayal of Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes. "The race between these leading ladies was tight but the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actress -- Motion Picture -- Drama goes to Nicole Kidman for her role in Being the Ricardos," the tweet read. Golden Globes 2022: The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Succession – Where To Watch the Winning Movies and Series Online.

Kidman was nominated alongside Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye). Kidman plays Lucille Ball in the biopic, which depicts the often complicated relationship between real-life Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem, as they filmed their hit 1950s sitcom, I Love Lucy. Golden Globes 2022: Michaela Jae Rodriguez Wins Best Television Actress Award for Her Role in Pose.

'Being the Ricardos', written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, also stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda as I Love Lucy cast members William Frawley and Vivian Vance. The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organizations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization.The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online.

