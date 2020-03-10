Olivia Wilde Birthday Special: 7 Times the Actress Proved She's a Red Carpet Darling (View Pics)

Olivia Wilde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Olivia Wilde and her blonde locks are often the centre of attention. The Tron: Legacy actress is often praised for her fearless red carpet choices and the way she nails them to the hilt. She believes in wearing her mind and her choices usually resonate with her strong persona. From dark hues to subtle shades, she hates restricting herself to any one approach and prefers having a varied palette. She's red carpet's favourite child and seeing her is always a delightful experience. She's a Hollywood A-lister who believes in making heads turn with all her fashion appearances and hell, she gets 'em right every time. Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm Roped in for Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell'.

As The Girl Next Door actress gears up to celebrate her 35th birthday today, we decide to rewind the time and pick some of her most memorable looks from all time. A beauty like her with a penchant to nail some of the most daring outfits, Olivia is a darling for every designer and all the fashion houses. It's time we witness some of her show-stopping outfits that we have personally adored all this time. Olivia Wilde to Direct and Produce Psychological Thriller ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’.

Olivia Wilde in Gucci

Olivia Wilde in Alexandre Vauthier

Olivia Wilde in Marchesa

Olivia Wilde in Michael Kors

Olivia Wilde in Reem Acra

Olivia Wilde in Zuhair Murad

Olivia Wilde in Elie Saab

Wilde is a fashion force to reckon with and her daring choices are proof of that. She likes to slay one outfit at a time and we're in awe of all her choices. As the actress gets ready to celebrate her special day, we send her tons of love and wish her to have an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Olivia Wilde!