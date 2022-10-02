Parineeti Chopra is enjoying some gala time in the Maldives and the actress has now dropped her candid bikini picture where she is seen making a sand house by the beach flaunting her sweet smile. The actress sported a lemon yellow coloured bikini and captioned the pic 'biggini shoot' 5 Bikini Pictures from Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram Handle That Will Make You Sweat!

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Cute Bikini Pic Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2022 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).