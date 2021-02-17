Paris Hilton, Hollywood's most talked-about socialite celebrates her birthday today. While the lady has often made headlines for her personal relationships, today let's explore and discuss her phenomenal style file. Belonging to the Hilton family, Paris was born with a silver spoon and her extravagant lifestyle shouldn't really surprise you. She probably owns the best wardrobe in the world and the same has been a hot topic of discussion in Hollywood for years now. She loves dressing wildly but there are instances when she picks something simple but stuns us nonetheless. Paris Hilton Admits She Does Feel ‘Responsible’ for Kids Being Obsessed with Social Media.

Paris Hilton is known for her over-the-top dressing. Her red carpet appearances have been marvellous but with a dash of boldness to it. From daring cuts to sheer outfits, Hilton's choices have always been jaw-dropping. She knows how to carry herself really well and is a pro when it comes to making some stellar appearances. Hollywood's darling lady, Paris Hilton is quite the charming lady. Her outings are striking and we are all hearts for it. As Hilton gets ready to celebrate her big birthday today, we pick seven of our favourite appearances by her. Check out. Paris Hilton Can't Stop Praising 'Promising Young Woman'; Singer's 2006 Song 'Stars Are Blind' Features in the Film (Watch Video).

Vision in White

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Being a Versace Babe

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Acing the Cool Blue Fashion

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sheer Beauty!

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Princess, Straight Out of a Fairytale

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Striking in Red

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Modern-day Barbie

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, her mum, Kathy Hilton is now gearing up to star once again in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When the heiress was asked about her reaction on the same, Hilton simply said, "I don’t know what to think. I haven’t watched that show actually in a while. I used to watch it in the beginning. But then it’s so much drama. I just don’t want my mom having to argue with people on national television.” Well, there's no reality show without any drama, right?

Leaving that aside, we do hope the birthday girl has a blast on her special day. Here's raising a toast to her charming self. Happy Birthday, Paris. Hope you have a great one.

