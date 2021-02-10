If you look at Raashi Khanna's Instagram, you will see that she has an impeccable taste in style. She plays with vibrant colours and is often seen experimenting with her outfits. She even indulges in gorgeous photoshoots and her pictures go viral in no time. She knows how to carry chic western outfits as elegantly as she carries any traditional outfit. Currently, the actress is in Goa while she works with Shahid Kapoor on her next project. She took a day off from her hectic work schedule and enjoyed a day by the pool. Raashi Khanna Had Us Lusting for That Perfect Striped Saree in Our Wardrobes!

Raashi took to Instagram to share pictures from her day off and dropped major fitness goals for us. The actress is seen in a black swimwear, sitting by the pool. Raashi's well-fitted bikini is accentuating her curves and the actress even gives a pose showing off her sexy back in a photo. We are digging her wet-hair and sans makeup look. With this Raashi also talked about her fitness journey and shared how with the right diet and training, she has been able to achieve her goals. We are mighty impressed by Raashi's pool pics and we think you should see them too.

Raashi Khanna who debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013, transitioned down South into the Telugu and Tamil film industry. She has been a part of many big banner films and has now landed a key role in Raj and DK's web series alongside Shahid. Reports suggest that south actor Vijay Sethupathi would also be a part of Raj & DK’s web series. According to reports, the team plans to kickstart the shoot of the same from January in Mumbai and Goa. The action thriller will be an episodic series and have both Shahid and Vijay in a never seen before role. The untitled show will also mark Vijay’s debut in a series on the OTT platform. Raashi Khanna’s Not So Basic Photoshoot Is Why There Is Elegance in Simplicity!

Apart from this, Raashi was last seen in Zero with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tamil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu as well.

