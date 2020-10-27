This Delhi girl who debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013 is a hoot! Having transitioned down South into the Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil film industry, the former advertising copywriter who dabbled in commercials before her big break is often counted amongst the sartorial stunners of the South Indian film industry. For reasons like having carefully curated styles in varied vibes and understated elegance. She believes in minimalism and this recent photoshoot is yet another testimony to it. Raashi took to the gram to share some images of a photoshoot styled by her stylist Archa Mehta and lensed by Eshaan Girri. An off white sweater-clad look greeted us. A basic look but done with a fine temperament of chicness working in her favour with a balanced glam.

We love how Raashi Khanna happens to flaunt her love for home labels as a staple in her versatile style repertoire. Here's a closer look at her photoshoot. Raashi Khanna Gives Colourblocking a Chic Spin, Here’s How!

Raashi Khanna - Minimalist Chic

A sweater unknotted and teamed up with a short skirt was accompanied by nude makeup and wavy hair. Raashi Khanna, Being a Rainbow to the Rain Kissed Skies!

On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tamil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.

