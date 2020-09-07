For starters, we believe what endears her the most is an honest intent to bend the norms of conventional beauty with a strong sense of self and a distinct sense of style in addition to commanding a poignant presence on-screen! Radhika Apte, a millennial who oozes self-love, self-confidence and self-acceptance in all that she does rose to fame with Pad Man, Netflix's Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Ghoul, Andhadhun. On the fashion front, we love how she and her fashion stylists, duo Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar paint a colourful and sordid fashion story around any given vibe. Radhika has pulled off looks styled by quite a few fashion stylists but her recent tidings with the Who Wore What When duo has only attained a sophisticated and sartorial stance. Radhika Apte turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent and stunning style moments.

As a quintessential outsider whose unconventional, uncut and unabashed demeanour is always a delight, Radhika takes an equal dose of those measured style strides with experimental style offerings. While her unflinching stance and a daunting approach is what endear her the most, a lesser-known fact about her is her marriage to Benedict Taylor, a British avant-garde violist, violinist and composer in 2012. Here's a closer look at her style.

The Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 saw Radhika stun in a self striped multi-coloured gown by Dior with a bohemian styled rope belt and a criss-cross back. Earrings by Karishma, an elegant updo, nude glam completed her look.

The Emmys 2019 after-party saw Radhika stun in a black Liastublla deep neck embellished gown also featuring a thigh-high front slit and power puff shoulders. She finished out the look with an updo, pumps by Sarah Jessica Parker, glossy nude glam.

The Emmys 2019 Closing Party saw Radhika take on a Dior flowy gown with a deep neck and shimmery details. A low bun, nude glam and delicate drop earrings completed her look.

For the iReel Awards 2019, Radhika draped a monochrome floral printed Raw Mango saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. A flower-adorned low bun, jewellery by Karishma, intense smokey eyes and nude lips sealed the deal.

IIFA 2019 saw Radhika flaunt an ivory Gucci gown featuring an abundance of ruffles. Multi-coloured Christian Louboutin pumps, a delicate choker, turquoise blue shimmery eyelids, nude lips and a low bun completed her look.

For IIFA Rocks 2019 green carpet, Radhika took to a Nikhil Thampi jumpsuit with sleek side cutouts. A defined makeup, jewellery by Khanna and a bun completed her look.

For ABP Majha Sanman Awards 2019, Radhika draped a yellow mirror work replete Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse. A chic updo, bold bronzed glam and gold earrings by Goenka completed her look.

Radhika aces the subtle art of having it all. As the cover girl of many and leading lifestyle magazines from time to time, she has been attributed to a plethora of virtues like Digital Gamechanger, Digital Darling, Rocket Woman to Breaking the Rules of Beauty. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

