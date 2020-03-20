Radhika Apte Stands Tall, Radiates Brilliance in Black S&N by Shantanu Nikhil Ensemble!

Radhika Apte in Shantanu & Nikhil (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Apte has been attributed as unconventional, uncut and unbothered. An extreme brilliance on-screen stance in varied roles translates into a stable and nonchalance stance off-screen. Her realism is what strikes an instant chord. Radhika believes in allowing her work, amply so to do the talking. On the fashion front, Radhika's signature style play is minimalistic chic, relevant and classy. Her association with the street style brand, IS.U by Zapyle has key pieces that are in tandem with the current trends. Radhika Apte has a thing or two for bespoke ensembles that are minimalist chic but elegance galore. Styled by her go-to fashion stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley, Radhika's ensemble featured an all-black ensemble from the newest endeavor by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil's label, S&N.

The label S&N, a bridge to luxury extension that celebrates Indian heritage with spunk. Here is a closer look at Radhika's style shenanigans. Radhika Apte Glows, Glitters and Is Gorgeous in Gold, We Want Her Look ASAP!

Radhika Apte - Bold, Beautiful and Brilliant in Black

A sleeveless high neck top was tucked into a thigh-high slit skirt with pumps, a high sleek ponytail, and subtle glam. Silver jewelry by Ayana completed her look. Yo or Hell No? Radhika Apte in Dior for the Emmys 2019 Closing Party.

On the professional front, Radhika Apte was last seen in The Wedding Guest opposite Dev Patel. She will be seen in Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.