Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is missing a lot of things lately, amid the Covid pandemic. Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a behind-the-scenes picture from what seems like a photoshoot. In the image, Radhika is seen sporting an off-white, off-shoulder top, with denim shorts and sneakers. She completed her look with beach curls on her short hair and nude make-up. Radhika Apte’s Directorial Debut Film ‘The Sleepwalkers’ Wins the Best Midnight Short Award at Palms Spring International Short Fest

"Missing shoots and photoshoots and friends and colleagues and Bombay and studios and roads and swimming pools and everything. #itsoneofthosedays#lockdown #throwback," Radhika captioned the image, which currently has 164K likes. Radhika Apte: Hope to Do More Work as Director in Future

Check Out Radhika Apte's Instagram Post Below

Radhika is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at their London home. In March, she had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

