Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's latest photos in swimsuit have set social media on fire and her fans are appreciating her bold looks. Ragini, known as 'Tuppada hudugi' (ghee waali) among Kannada cinegoers, has acted in more than 25 films. The actress made her debut with Veera Madakari against Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in 2009. Ragini Dwivedi Granted Bail From Supreme Court in Sandalwood Drugs Case.

She has also performed opposite Kannada superstars Upendra and Shivarajkumar. She was introduced to the modelling industry by fashion guru Prasad Bidapa. She has worked in Tamil movies and Malayalam movie Kandhahar and Face2Face with superstar Mammootty as her co-star. Ragini Dwivedi Breaks Her Silence on Sandalwood Drugs Case, Says ‘Women Are an Easy Target in Our Society’.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragini dwivedi (@rraginidwivedi)

Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragini dwivedi (@rraginidwivedi)

Water Baby!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragini dwivedi (@rraginidwivedi)

After Tamil veteran actress-turned-politician Khushbu, Ragini is the first Kannada actress to have a registered fan club in her name. She was arrested in connection with Sandalwood drug racket case on September 4, 2020. On January 26, 2021, the Supreme Court granted her bail after she spent 140 days in Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru. She had declared that she will come out clean in the investigation in the coming days and will focus on her career.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2022 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).