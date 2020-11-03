Sandalwood drug case sees a new update. The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the bail please of Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and three others who were arrested earlier. Ragini was arrested on September 4 in Bengaluru. Sanjjanaa was arrested a few days later on September 9 by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray were also questioned in the case. Police are also on the lookout for Aditya Alva, Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law. Sandalwood Drug Case: CFSL Returns 'Improper' Hair Samples of Kannada Actresses Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi.

Earlier, on October 3, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Hyderabad, returned the hair samples collected from three accused persons, including Sanjjanaa and Ragini. "Follicle samples are sent in a proper pack. They also need to be taken from a particular part of the scalp. The Karnataka FSL might have erred here. It is a technical error and not intentional," a source told reporters.

Galrani has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies and is known for her role in the Kannada film Ganda Hendathi. Her name cropped up in the investigation during the interrogation of businessman Rahul Thonshe. Ragini has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. She also modelled for Rohit Bal, Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sandalwood Drug Racket: CCB Summons Kannada Star Couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale.

RTO personnel K Ravishankar is accused to have played a key role in facilitating the supply of drugs to members of Sandalwood. During Ravishankar's interrogation, the Crime Branch reportedly learnt about the use of banned substances including contraband drugs and marijuana at parties hosted and organised by some Sandalwood members. It was also found that rave parties were organised by the Kannada film industry members at select-locations in Bengaluru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).