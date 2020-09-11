The alleged drug racket busted in the Kannada film industry has sent ripples across the nation. Popular actresses like Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjana Galrani have been arrested during the probe by Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru's (CCB). The FIR registered by the police named 10 other persons as well: Shiva Prakash Chappi, Viren Khanna, Prashanth Ranka, Vaibhav Jain, Aditya Alva, Loum Pepper Samba, Prashanth Raju, Ashwini, Abhi Swami, Rahul Thonshe and Vinay. Now, as per the latest reports, the custody of Ragini, Sanjjana, Ravishankar, Rahul, Niyaz and Loum has been extended till Monday, September 14. What is Sandalwood Drug Case? Kannada Actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani Among Prominent Names Arrested So Far.

Ragini's bail hearing was supposed to take place on Friday. But it was delayed. Meanwhile, Ragini and Sanjjana were taken for a medical test. As per reports, Sanjjana refused to give her blood samples for dope test. She said, "I have lost my confidence in the police. I don’t know why I have been arrested. You are not telling me the reason. Even if I give blood tests I don't trust that the blood will be mine. My lawyers told me No. It's my fundamental right to say no. Nobody can force me to give blood samples." However, Ragini was reportedly calm during the tests. Sandalwood Drug Case: Yashas K, Son of Bengaluru Congress Corporator S Keshavamurthy, Summoned by NCB.

During the investigation, it was found by officials that banned drugs including marijuana was used and peddled at rave parties hosted by some members of the Kannada film industry. Bengaluru was the hub of these parties.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has condemned the alleged drug racket. During a press conference, he said, "Celebrities, movie actors and actresses are ambassadors of art and culture for our people. If they fall prey to vices, it will mislead the people who look up to them."

