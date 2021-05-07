After making his fans go gaga with his unfiltered act on Bigg Boss 14, singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to face some difficult challenges as he will be soon seen in Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While, we do know that BB and KKK, are two different shows, still we feel, that RKV, will be able to make an impression in the latter too. Having said that, last night (May 6), Rahul was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he jetted off to Cape Town for KKK. Along with him, we also saw his girlfriend Disha Parmar. However, apart from the lovebird's mushy romance, it was Vaidya's backpack that grabbed our attention. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya Displays PDA With Disha Parmar As He Leaves for Cape Town (Watch Video).

Elaborating on the singer's style, we saw him at his casual best at the airport. Rahul was seen wearing a sweatshirt which he had paired with distressed denim in blue. Further, he opted for a mask to stay away from the virus, sneakers, and a statement Gucci backpack. Well, considering, it's a luxury brand, we thought of googling its price and the answer was Rs 1.31 lakh. Expensive ha! Madhanya Song Out! Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Look Beautiful In This Dress Rehearsal Of Their Real Wedding (Watch Video).

Rahul Vaidya With This Gucci Bag!

Rahul Vaidya (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's Proof!

Gucci Bag (Photo Credits: Lyst Website)

The Gucci bag is called Ophidia backpack, which is a celebrity favourite and a very common luxury item in their wardrobe. Having said that, we are loving it, how Rahul Vaidya is adding some costly items in his OOTD to create a fashionable impact. Meanwhile, Rahul was last seen with Disha in a wedding song titled Madhanya wherein their chemistry was the talk of the town. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2021 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).