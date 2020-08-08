Rana Daggbati and Miheeka Bajaj are set to get married on August 8, 2020. And while the whole entertainment industry is waiting for their first picture together, here's a little glimpse from the grand occasion. In the leaked pics, Miheeka can be seen looking gorgeous from tip to toe. Her contrasting shaadi ensemble in white an red really suits her and must say she does have a good taste in fashion. As seen in the photo, the bride can be seen all set to walk down the aisle and be Mrs Daggubati. The smile on her face says it all about how excited she is for the D-day. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Akshay Kumar Congratulates The Telugu Star for His 'Permanent Lockdown' (View Tweet).

In another set of a bit blurry pics, we see Rana and Miheeka besides each other. Indeed, the bride, as well as the groom, look made for each other. The couple looks royal in the first glimpse from the wedding. Elaborating on their look, we love how the two did not try to colour coordinate their outfits, instead went what they felt suit them. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bhallaladeva Receives a Special Gift From the ‘Baahubali Kingdom’ (View Pic).

Here's Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Look:

And Here's Rana Daggubati and Miheeka From The Shaadi:

View this post on Instagram #RanaDaggubati & #MiheekaBajaj Wedding Photo ❤️ A post shared by Tamil Cinema Express (@tamilcinimaexpress) on Aug 8, 2020 at 9:10am PDT

Earlier, when Rana had appeared on an Instagram Live session with Lakshmi Manchu, he talked in length about Miheeka. Confessing that she is the one, he had said, “For me, after a certain age, it is all about commitment. And this is the first time I chose to commit. I felt Miheeka was the right person for me. It's the person and their attitude that makes you go ahead with the marriage. I found love and that's about it.” Stay tuned!

