Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati is all set to tie to the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. Reportedly, the marriage is going to take place at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad where only 30 guests will be making their presence felt. The reason behind the intimate affair is the ongoing pandemic. Amid the news of the wedding, many pics from the haldi and mehendi ceremony has gone viral on the web where the to-be-couple looks radiant as ever. Apart from this, many celebrities and close friends have already started wishing Rana and Miheeka a happy married life online. However, seems like Daggubati cannot get over a special token of love he received from the 'Baahubali Kingdom.' Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Akshay Kumar Congratulates The Telugu Star for His 'Permanent Lockdown' (View Tweet).

Taking to his official social media handle, Rana Daggubati shared a picture of a Baahubali novel. "Ah wishes from the kingdom", he captioned the post. FYI, the book is a prequel to the Baahubali saga and is titled as Chaturanga. The author of the same is Anand Neelakanthan. Well, amid the wedding rituals, if Rana has shared this gift on Instagram, it surely means that it's quite a special one for him. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bridegroom Poses with Father Suresh Babu and Uncle Venkatesh Daggubati Ahead Of the Royal Ceremony!

Check Out Rana Daggubati's Post Below:

Earlier, talking about the wedding, Rana's father, Suresh Babu had told TOI, “Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too." Well, we can't wait for the wedding pics to be out soon. Stay tuned!

