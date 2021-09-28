Bollywood's 'Barfi', Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday on September 28. While the actor is busy romancing his girl and actress, Alia Bhatt these days, there was a time when he was the national crush of this country. RK Jr was always the blue-eyed boy of Bollywood and his charming looks only cemented his position further. While girls swooned over his handsome face, directors and producers considered him as the next superstar. And while the actor has already displayed his acting calibre, today let's discuss his sartorial skills. Animal: Parineeti Chopra on Working With Anil and Ranbir Kapoor, Says ‘It Will Be Months of Learning School’.

Ranbir believes in the power of casual dressing. You will rarely see the man decking up in OTT suits like Ranveer Singh or even Shahid Kapoor. Even for his red carpet appearances, he sticks to basics and allows his charm to do all the talking. Experimentation is definitely not a word in his wardrobe and he prefers solid colours over prints. A simple checkered shirt paired with jeans is his go-to style mantra and he sticks to that like a loyal connoisseur. While some may find his wardrobe boring, we think it's the perfect inspiration for all the boys next door. Don't believe us? Check out some of his fashion outings below. Ranbir Kapoor’s Die-Hard Fan Vikrant Singh Celebrates Actor’s Birthday in True Filmy Isstyle, Pics Go Viral!

Nothing Beats the Classic Black on Black

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Casual Fashion Done Right!

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Tan Jacket Is a Must-Have in Every Guy's Wardrobe

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Black Look for His Airport Outing

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Cool!

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whoever Said Prints Look OTT!

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Simple Checkered Shirt to Your Rescue

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to his professional life, Ranbir currently has three big projects in the pipeline. The actor is awaiting the release of Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Shershaah with Vaani Kapoor. Besides this, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. With such interesting projects already in his kitty, we bet the coming years will turn out to be extremely successful and lucky for this Kapoor boy.

On that note, here's wishing him an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Ranbir!

