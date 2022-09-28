Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Brahmastra, his last release. And that gives him just another reason to celebrate his big day. Of course, besides the fact that this would be his first birthday post-marriage and also with Alia expecting their child. After the failure of Shamshera, the success of Ayan Mukerji's directorial was much needed for the actor and we are glad for their efforts didn't go in vain. RK Jr has always been a fan-favourite but over the years, he has also found some admiration from the folks in the fashion world. Animal: Shooting of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna’s Next Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga Begins.

Ranbir is no Ranveer, right? And that explains why his closet is rather simple if we compare it to his contemporaries like Singh or even Shahid Kapoor. Ranbir loves his casual attires and is happiest when in his t-shirts and jeans. However, when it comes to his traditional wardrobe, Ranbir likes making cooler and more sophisticated choices. While Manish Malhotra continues to be his favourite, there are times when he will pick a Kunal Rawal outfit and win your hearts. The Wake Up Sid actor has a phenomenal wardrobe and his ethnic choices, in particular, are dapper than the rest. If you feel this is an exaggeration or we are just being biased, wait till you see the compilation of some of his best traditional looks below. Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 5 Times Bollywood’s ‘Rockstar’ Won Hearts With His Stellar Performances.

Black Makes Him Look Hot

Keeping it Formal

Desi Boy

So Handsome!

If Looks Could Kill

Keeping it Casual

Brown Munda!

Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor!

