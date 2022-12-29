Ranveer Singh may be having a tough time at the box office these days but the man will bounce back and we're sure of that. One of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood these days, Singh, besides being a terrific actor also won hearts with his over-the-top styling. Now, we all know Ranveer loves his eccentric wardrobe and his loud styling has always been the talk of the town. From wearing a skirt to a Mario suit, RS has never failed to impress us with his peculiarities. However, while his wardrobe is quirky, his sunglass collection is equally fabulous. Did Rohit Shetty Just Confirm Ranveer Singh Is Doing Another Film With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? (Watch Video).

One look at the Cirkus actor's Instagram account and you're convinced that he loves fashion. A dream for any stylist out there, Singh loves to be a show stealer and his penchant for funky sunglasses will further cement our claim. He probably shares his love for shades with Karan Johar but Ranveer definitely manages to shine more than the director. From oversized to sleek, he has no particular favourites and likes to own them all. His quirky shades match his quirkier persona. It's not easy to have a taste as wild as his but if you do, you should definitely try owning one of his shades someday. Ranveer Singh Bonds With Steve Harvey and Shaq During NBA Abu Dhabi Games; Dances With Shaq on Khalibali - Watch Viral Videos.

That's Actually Very Subtle For Ranveer Singh

Keeping it Sleek

Who Says Men Don't Wear Pink?

If Drama Had a Picture Assigned to It!

Dapper Look!

Now That's Funky

Adding Fun to His Wardrobe Since Forever

