Rohit Shetty is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Cirkus that stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. In one such interaction, the filmmaker spilled beans about Ranveer’s upcoming project and that would be with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rohit says, “Bhansali sir is making a bigger film with Ranveer now.” The two have worked together in the past in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Listen to Rohit talking about Ranveer’s next with SLB from 2:00 minute mark. Ranveer Singh Meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali! Is a Fourth Movie Together on the Cards? See Pics.

Ranveer Singh Collaborating With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Again

