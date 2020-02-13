Rashami Desai Birthday: From Sexy to Neon-y, 10 Stylish Looks of the Bigg Boss 13 Babe Which Scream Glamour (View Pics)

Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In just a few days, we will finally have our Bigg Boss 13 winner. The controversial reality show where contestants are usually locked for three months got an extension this year, due to its supper growing popularity. And why not? The only celebrity line up this season helped the makers churn high TRPs. All that being said, every season of BB has a contestant who makes headlines because of his/her fashion. Remember how during Bigg Boss 11, fans loved Hina Khan’s dressing sense. And after closely analysing the current season, we think it’s Rashami Desai who has cracked the fashion code time and again on the show. Be it dresses, sexy shirts to winter wears, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress literally nailed it with her style shenanigans. Kudos to her stylist here! Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Is Glad That Rashami Desai and He Did Not Marry Each Other (Watch Video).

The reason we are talking ‘all things style’ with regards to Rashami is because the TV babe turns a year older on February 13, 2020. And on this special occasion, we thought of flaunting top 10 looks of her which made us go delicious. So, without wasting your time, here are some of the best attires from the actress’ closet which reflected her personality and taste in fashion on the reality show. Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Just Break Up With Arhaan Khan On National Television? (Watch Video).

First Things First, Let’s Talk About Something a Little Bit Flashy. And What a Better Colour in That Department Then Tangy Orange. Not to Miss, Those Contrasting Pastel Heels!

Next Up, It’s Casuals Done Extra Right by Rashami. That Baggy Sleeves Top Paired With White Sneakers Looks Cool!

We Love the Silhouette of This Blush Pink Wintery Dress. And Not To Miss, The Dramatic Shoulder Design and Turtle Next. Quite a Cosy Couture!

Rashami Says a Little White Floral Dress Is a Must-Have in Every Girl’s Wardrobe and We Agree!

Sweater Dress in Neon Pink, So Fabulous!

Next, We Have the Actress Flashing the Idea On How to Wear Ruffles. Her Heavily Ruffled Shirt Gown Is Unique As Well as in Trend!

And Just in Case You Thought Where’s the Most Loved Colour in the World of Fashion. Here It Is, Sultry in Black!

We Adore This Active Wear Kinda Dress Which Desai’s Stylist Teamed It Up With a Pair of Flat Black Chappals. Smart Styling!

Just Like Her Smile, Even This Loaded With Colours Attire Gives Us a Stylish Vibe!

This One Is Our Favourite and So We Kept It for the Last. A Purple Thigh-High Slit Dress Pumped Up With a Pair of Neon Heels. Gorgeous Is the Word!