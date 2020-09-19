Rashami Desai's back to setting your Instagram feed on fire, one upload at a time. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is ruling the social media space with her one too many uploads and we are in awe of her flawless beauty. From going traditional to nailing some bold designs, she has decided to master the fashion and is busy earning our approvals these days. Rashami's recent Instagram upload sees her decked up in a blue pantsuit while exuding all the 'bawsy' vibes. Fashion Face-Off: Diana Penty or Rashami Desai? Who Wore the Mad Glam Party Dress Better?

Rashami's bold pantsuit with flared pants gave us yet another reason to sing in her praises. The Uttaran actress flaunted her million-dollar swag while unleashing this bold and beautiful side of hers. Rashami further paired her look with pink lips, smoky eyes, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows. Her messy hair bun and ear danglers complemented her look further. Though her lip colour was slight OTT, we are willing to ignore the faux pas for the rest of attire is so chic and charming. Fashion Faceoff: Rashami Desai or Karishma Tanna, Who Nailed The Luscious Lavender Look Better? (View Pics).

Check out Rashami Desai's New Pictures

Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashami has a newfound penchant for risque and bold outfits. She's keen on breaking her girl-next-door image and emerge as a new fashionista on the block. Her jaw-dropping attempts are already grabbing our eyeballs and we're waiting to see what's lying in store for us ahead. Till then, let's keep admiring her beauty and keep praising her infallible self.

