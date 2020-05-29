Fashion Face-Off: Diana Penty or Rashami Desai? Who Wore the Mad Glam Party Dress Better?

Fashion Face-Off - Diana Penty or Rashami Desai in Mad Glam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The fashion-conscious B-town relies on their fashion stylists for all their appearances. Right from the basics to the ultra-glamorous ones, these B-townies are always dressed to impress. But they often find themselves caught in the Fashion Face-Off radar! Our roving eye for all things perennially chic caught Diana Penty and Rashami Desai sharing a style vibe. The ensemble in question was the Turkish Bailey black gold net cuff balloon sleeve party dress from the homegrown label, Mad Glam. While Diana wore the dress for a casual Saturday night appearance in February, Rashami took to this vibe for the screening of the web series, Mentalhood in March. Who wore the bold party number the best?

Their individualistic sense of style play is a far cry from each other. Diana, with her millennial spunk, regales with minimal chic and effortless charm at all times. Meanwhile, Rashmi with her girl-next-door vibe imbibes styled as the mood and occasion demands. Regular clothes in addition to chic and bold ones feature in her style bag. Here is a closer look at their shared style.

Diana Penty

Diana took to pairing the dress with open-toed strappy heels, bright pink lips, defined eyes and wavy hair. Diana Penty Cannes Nostalgia: A Debut Saddled With High-Octane Couture Glamour, Alluring Beauty and Gorgeousness Galore!

Diana Penty in Mad Glam Party Dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashami Desai

Rashmi teamed the dress with a pair of gold pointy toes, pulled back hair and subtle glam of delicately lined eyes and nude pink lips. Rashami Desai Takes Up Genda Phool Dance Challenge; Her Killer Moves on the Jacqueline Fernandez Track Will Leave You Impressed.

Rashami Desai in Mad Glam Party Dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off: Diana Penty or Rashami Desai

We believe the bold dress from the homegrown label was styled well by the ladies. Diana's bold glam and strappy sandals are playful while Rashami's nude glam and pumps lend a sleekness to the vibe. Versatile indeed, this dress courts attention for its net cuff and is a perfect party number. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty - Who Nailed this Yellow Atelier Zuhra Outfit Better?

Who Wore It Better - Diana Penty or Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, some of these fashion faux pas moments are inadvertent as the dynamic fashion riddled B-town never skips a chance to delight. So which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets.