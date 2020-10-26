The thinking man's actor, Rasika has done it all, dabbled in all waters and aced them all, whether it is films, theatre, short films, television or web series. This month, Reverie magazine chose her as their cover girl celebrating her tale of passion. Divulging it all in an exclusive tete-a-tete, Rasika also delights on the cover with her nonchalant, always chic and elegant style. Rasika may have transitioned from web series to clinching meatier roles in one-of-a-kind movies but she has maintained a fine temperament of dabbling it both. Off-screen too, Rasika channels an utmost passion in raising the sartorial bar with every appearance. A petite beauty, Rasika has an innate understanding of cuts, silhouettes and hues that flatter her to the T.

Rasika goes on to compliment her evolving and rich filmography with an equally engaging off-screen persona. This mathematics graduate from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram college keeps the film and fashion lovers and critics alike hooked. Here's a closer look at her cover that was styled by Mitali Goel and lensed by Abhijeet Anand. Rasika Dugal Aces the Subtle Balancing Act of Neutral Browns!

Rasika Dugal - Cover Girl

A blouse by Cord was paired with a skirt by Alter Ego. Dainty baubles, subtle glam and wavy hair complete the look. Rasika Dugal Etches the Journey of Passion With a Shot at Home Cover for Candy Magazine!

On the professional front, Rasika was last seen in the comedy-drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. She will also be seen in Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker. She was also seen in A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, directed by Mira Nair and starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor. The series follows the story of spirited university student Lata (played by Tanya Maniktala), coming of age in North India in 1951.

