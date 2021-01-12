Modern, trans-seasonal and bold - colour blocking is a fine fashion forte. While many do dive into this experimental pool of blending bold hues, only a handful impress. While her love for monochrome is much known and appreciated, Rasika Dugal mixed things up a bit with a recent promotional stint for Mirzapur 2 promotions. Pairing up vibrant purple and red separates of a top and skirt respectively, Rasika further perfected the whole vibe with blue sandals and nude glam. The thinking audiences' delight, Rasika is multifaceted and never ceases to amaze us with her spontaneity and versatility. She has etched a fine on-screen repertoire spanning 10 years conquering and transitioning from the then-nascent digital domain to meatier roles in one-of-a-kind movies. On the fashion front, Rasika has fostered an engaging arsenal featuring homegrown labels and designers.

The idea of colour blocking relies on combining different colours and hues to create a more modest colour pair or go wilder. Here's a closer look at how Rasika aced this vibe. Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crimes’ Emmy Nomination: Thrilled That It’s Getting the Recognition That It Deserves.

Rasika Dugal - Colourful Chic Chaos

A purple top was neatly tucked into a high waist red skirt by Ananya Arora. Blue strappy heels, jewellery from Tribe by Amrapali, sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Rasika Dugal Is Acing Those Neo Ethnic Vibes With Brilliant Blue Bandhej and Checks!

Rasika Dugal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Rasika was last seen in the comedy-drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. She will also be seen in Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker. She was also seen in A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, directed by Mira Nair and starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor. The series follows the story of spirited university student Lata (played by Tanya Maniktala), coming of age in North India in 1951.

