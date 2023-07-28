Alia Bhatt will reunite with Karan Johar after a huge gap of 11 (SOTY) years for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie that marks Johar's return to the director's chair also stars his current favourite, Ranveer Singh. While a lot has been discussed about Alia's chiffon sarees in the movie and how Karan has sought inspiration from Yash Chopra's cinema, seems like it wasn't a bad idea after all. Alia continued her tryst with these sarees throughout the film's promotions and she hit it out of the park, almost every time. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

From picking solid hues to a mirage of different colours, Alia's chiffon sarees were a treat for everyone's eyes. And you can't blame the actress if they soon become popular with all the ladies out there. With her simple sarees but with stunning blouse designs, Bhatt did make us fall in love with six yards all over again. With the help of her ace stylist, Ami Patel, she managed to deliver some of the most simple but stunning looks one after another. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Performances in Karan Johar’s Family Entertainer Impress Critics!

Bhatt kept the rest of her styling very simple with no major jewellery but a pair of beautiful jhumkas to add a dash of wow element. To check out some of her best sartorial moments from RARKPK promotions, keep scrolling.

That's a Royal Colour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Riot of Colours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Like a Candy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Keeping it Charming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

