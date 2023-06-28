Remember the time when Yash Chopra made his heroines look sexy in sarees and not bikinis? The ones where they shot a song in the freezing temperature of Switzerland wearing nothing but soft, chiffon sarees. Well, thanks to Karan Johar, we can and we will relive that era once again. Johar is returning to the director's seat with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and he has Alia Bhatt as his muse this time. The makers unveiled the film's first song today and it's a sheer delight for your eyes. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ahead of 'Tum Kya Mile' Song Launch, Karan Johar Reveals How This Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Love Track Is Homage to Late Yash Chopra (View Post).

Titled 'Tum Kya Mile', the song sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal is shot in snowy Kashmir and if the visuals aren't enough for you, we have Alia Bhatt adding a dash of oomph to it. Dressed in colourful chiffon sarees, Bhatt will take you back in time and make you reminisce about other beauties like Sridevi, Rekha and Kajol. Alia's sarees are designed by Bollywood's favourite, Manish Malhotra and you can only expect him to come with such simple but stunning designs. From pink to yellow to black and white, Malhotra has made you experience a riot of colours that will look even more sensation on the big screen. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra - Whose Met Gala Debut Was the Most Impressive?

Let's check out a few of Alia Bhatt's looks from the song.

Such a Lovely Combination

Alia Bhatt

Pretty in Pink

Alia Bhatt

Ravishing in Red

Alia Bhatt

Pastel Hues

Alia Bhatt

Sorry Ranveer, Alia Has Our All Attention

Alia Bhatt

Pristine in White

Alia Bhatt

Beautiful in Black

Alia Bhatt

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

